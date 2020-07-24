Facemask, health protocol violators to be arrested: Capitol

Local government units (LGU) in the province and the police have been directed by Governor Arthur Yap to strictly impose health safety protocols particularly the wearing of facemasks and to start arresting violators.

This was announced Thursday by Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19 related matters, amid an uptick in the number of local COVID-19 transmissions.

“Ang atong gobernador hing mando na sa mga mayores ug sa atong mga hepe sa kapulisan nga mo pahibaw sa tanang lungsod ug barangay dinhi sa Bohol na magsugod ang pagpanakop, ipahamtang ang silot sa mga taw na dili magsul-ob sa facemask,” Lopez said.

According to the health official, violators will be fined and charged.

“Hinaut na dili ta masayop na atong lapasan ang maong balaod kay di g’yud magpanuko ang atong kapulisan per instruction na ang dili magsul-ob og facemask pagadakpon,” he added.

Yap had earlier noted that the rising number of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases which stood at seven in less than a week was a cause for concern.

The governor said that those caught breaking health safety protocols including the curfew, wearing of facemask, social distancing and ban on mass gatherings will be charged in violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and Provincial Ordinance 2020-007.

Those caught violating the policies under the laws will be fined P3,000 and may face up to one year imprisonment.

“Ako pud gi-mandoan ang mga Police Chiefs, nga makig-alayon sa ilahang Mayor kabahin sa pag-pili og lugar para mahimong dugang nga detention center para sa mga mo-lapas sa atong mga balaud,” Yap said.

There are currently 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bohol.

Eighteen of these are active cases while 51 have recovered and three have died.

Although most of Bohol’s COVID-19 cases are locally stranded individuals who were believed to have been infected in their places of origin, there has been a recent spike in the number of community-transmitted cases. (A. Doydora)

