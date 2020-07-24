HVI, 1 other yield P136k shabu in PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

A man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Tagbilaran City and the police on Thursday afternoon.

HVI Jethro Prince Mayol, 32, and Judy Pondoc, 32, both residents of Tagbilaran City were allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth P136,000, authorities said.

According to the PDEA, Mayol was considered as an HVI as he was monitored to have been able to sell 10 grams of shabu worth an estimated P68,000 daily.

The PDEA and personnel of the Tagbilaran police’s Drug Enforcement Unity allegedly Mayol spotted Mayol as he peddled shabu.

Authorities then set up the sting operation which led to the arrest of Mayol and Pondoc who allegedly handed over the drugs to an undercover agent during the staged transaction.

Both men are now under police custody and set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (WM)

