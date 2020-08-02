Gallares COVID testing center passes proficiency test











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Covid 19 Testing facility of the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) is slated to start operation within the next 10 days.

This development surfaced after the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) gave a 100% passing grade for the Proficiency Testing performed last Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Nicolas Lutero III of the Department of Health (Manila), director of the Health Facilities Services and Regulatory Bureau informed GCGMH authorities that after evaluation of the submitted proof of compliance, the Covid 19 testing facility was already endorsed for the processing of the License to Operate (LTO).

Dr. Mutya Macuno, hospital chief told the Chronicle yesterday the license to operate is expected within this week while the blessing of the facility is slated on Friday.

The RT-PCR testing is slated to commence next week, she said.

Once operational, the facility can process 70 to 80 results daily using one machine.

If the three machines will operate, the facility can process some 210 testing results per day.

There are five medical practitioners manning the facility. Four more medical technologists will be trained starting next week to boost the manpower requirement, Dr. Macuno said.

