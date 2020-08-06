Loay Fire Station lockdown lifted as fireman tests negative for COVID-19











The Loay Fire Station has resumed operations after one of its firefighters who was suspected of COVID-19 infection tested negative in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

According to Bohol fire marshal Chief Insp. Raul Bustaliño, the lockdown at the Loay Fire Station was lifted on Wednesday.

Loay Mayor Hilario Ayuban said the firefighter along with eight other firemen all yielded negative results in PCR tests.

The local government unit facilitated the swab testing and submitted the samples to the provincial government which in turn sent these to a molecular laboratory in Cebu.

The Loay Fire Station was locked down starting July 28 after one of its employees tested positive in a rapid antibody test.

“Kung naay sunog sa Loay, temporarily ang Albur and Loboc ang mo respond kay lockdown sila, way transaction,” he said.

Employees were quarantined inside the station while the suspected COVID-19-stricken individual was transferred to an isolation facility. (R. Tutas)