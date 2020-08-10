All 322 employees of Ubay hospital to be tested for COVID-19

August 10, 2020
All 322 employees of Ubay hospital to be tested for COVID-19

All employees of the Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital (DEDVMH) in Ubay are set to be tested for COVID-19 after some patients at the health facility tested positive for the disease, said Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related matters on Monday.

 

According to Lopez, swab samples are to be extracted from all 322 employees of the DEDVMH.

The large-scale testing is being carried out after some of the recent COVID-19 cases in the province were traced to have been admitted or had consultation at the hospital.

“Kining mga labing ulahing report man gud kabahin sa mga positive cases dunay history of admission in Del Valle Hospital so ubay-ubay ni nga inig trace namo sa contact tracing, apil sa ilang history is a consultation or an admission sa maong hospital,” he said.

Lopez said that they were able to collect 122 samples from the hospital employees since Saturday.

“Sugod sa mga doctor, nurses, nurse attendants, mga utility personnel, tanan na mga staff sa Del Valle ang atong gi PCR,” he added.

 

The samples are being tested at the newly opened molecular laboratory of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City. (AD)

