Body of San Isidro mayor’s model sister found in river

Topic |  
August 10, 2020
August 10, 2020

Body of San Isidro mayor’s model sister found in river

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Authorities on Friday found the lifeless body of the younger sister of San Isidro Mayor Diosdado Gementiza, Jr. in a river in San Isidro town.

 

Jhezz Maria Naraga Gementiza who was a known model drowned after she was swept by strong current while bathing at the Kilab-Kilab Falls in San Isidro on Wednesday last week.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She was flushed by strong current spawned by heavy rains while four of her companions survived.

Sgt. Diosdado Sumipo of the San Isidro Police Station said the body of Gementiza was found in a portion of the Abatan River dubbed “Guinsanaan River” in Barangay Cansague Sur.

Her body was snagged by a piece of wood.

According to Sumipo, the body was discovered by a composite team of the San Isidro police, TaRSIER 117 and some volunteers over 40 hours after the incident.

The younger Gementza was a popular vlogger.

 

She worked as a model of ROCKSTAR Energy Drink (DE), Monster Energy, AutoZone Car Accessories, and Gud Moto Tagbilaran.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She was also an accounting staff at Honda PH, Inc., according to her Facebook page.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boy, 17, dies after motorcycle swept by flood in Jagna

A 17-year-old boy drowned after his motorcycle was swept by floodwater along a road in Jagna at dawn on Wednesday.…

4-hour fire guts councilor’s house in Clarin, burns 2 cars

A fire which raged for over four hours gutted an ancestral house owned by a municipal councilor in Clarin and…

SAF policeman dies in Alicia road mishap

A 29-year-old policeman of the Philippine National Police’s elite Special Action Force (SAF) died after his motorcycle fell off a…

19-year-old drowns in river in Pilar

A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming with his father in the Wahig-Inabanga River in Pilar on Saturday. Cysson Brex Apari…

Fire guts old rice mill in Tagbilaran, leaves P800k in structural damage

An old rice mill converted into a boarding house in Tagbilaran City was gutted by an over hour-long fire on…

Dive shop employee, 18, drowns in waters off Panglao

An 18-year-old dive shop employee drowned while spearfishing in waters off Panglao on Sunday morning. Senior Master Sgt. Manuel Rabanal…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply