Body of San Isidro mayor’s model sister found in river











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Authorities on Friday found the lifeless body of the younger sister of San Isidro Mayor Diosdado Gementiza, Jr. in a river in San Isidro town.

Jhezz Maria Naraga Gementiza who was a known model drowned after she was swept by strong current while bathing at the Kilab-Kilab Falls in San Isidro on Wednesday last week.

She was flushed by strong current spawned by heavy rains while four of her companions survived.

Sgt. Diosdado Sumipo of the San Isidro Police Station said the body of Gementiza was found in a portion of the Abatan River dubbed “Guinsanaan River” in Barangay Cansague Sur.

Her body was snagged by a piece of wood.

According to Sumipo, the body was discovered by a composite team of the San Isidro police, TaRSIER 117 and some volunteers over 40 hours after the incident.

The younger Gementza was a popular vlogger.

She worked as a model of ROCKSTAR Energy Drink (DE), Monster Energy, AutoZone Car Accessories, and Gud Moto Tagbilaran.

She was also an accounting staff at Honda PH, Inc., according to her Facebook page.