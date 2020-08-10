No need to go to Gallares for COVID-19 testing











Individuals who wish to be tested for COVID-19 need not go to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City where the province’s only molecular laboratory was recently opened.

According to GCGMH medical chief, Dr. Mutya Macuno, medical technologists of Municipal Health Office (MHO) will be the ones to extract swab samples from those who have a doctor’s order for the testing.

The health official reminded the public that they are not accepting walk-ins who go to the hospital and request for a swab test without a doctor’s order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maglikay ta na kung mo positive simbako mo ingon na nakakuha ko didto sa Gallares…Aron safe pud tanan na simbako pud og positive, dili pud mo samot og ka expose ang mga katawhan,” she said.

COVID testing at the GCGHM costs P4,500 but may be as low as P1,100 for PhilHealth members.

According to Macuno, they were able to run 58 swab samples in its first two days of operations last week.

They are now testing 322 samples from the Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay.

The GCGMH started operations early last week while the grand opening was held last Friday.

Prior to the opening of the lab, Bohol depended on Cebu for COVID-19 testing causing delays in the release of results. (R. Tutas)