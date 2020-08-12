Wife of ex-barangay councilor yields P340k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wife of ex-barangay councilor yields P340k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police intelligence officers on Tuesday night arrested a 27-year-old wife of a former village councilman in a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City.

 

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch led by Captain Gereon Item allegedly seized shabu worth P340,000 from Jomarie Alba during the operation along JA Clarin in Barangay Dampas.

Alba is the wife of former mediaman and barangay councilor collared Roberto “Batchoy” Alba, 67,  who was also earlier arrested for drug charges.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Authorities said a poseur-buyer bought P125,000 worth of shabu from Alba during the staged drug transaction, resulting in her immediate arrest.

Upon arrest, police allegedly confiscated from Alba 50 more grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P340,000.

Alba was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against her.

 

She will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Roberto was arrested in February also for the same charges but was released after entering into a plea bargaining agreement.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man found dead with gunshot wound to head

A lifeless man with a gunshot wound in the head was found roadside in Buenavista on Monday morning, police said.…

PWD shot dead in Pilar; 2 brothers eyed as person of interest

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Another person with disability (PWD) was shot…

PWD shot dead inside home in Loon

A person with disability (PWD) was shot dead inside his home by a still unidentified gunman in a remote village…

LSI from virus hot spot Cebu caught illegally entering Tagbilaran

A locally stranded individual (LSI) who allegedly entered the province illegally from virus hot spot Cebu City was apprehended by…

HVI, 1 other yield P136k shabu in PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

A man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive and his alleged cohort in the drug…

Facemask, health protocol violators to be arrested: Capitol

Local government units (LGU) in the province and the police have been directed by Governor Arthur Yap to strictly impose…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply