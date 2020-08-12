Wife of ex-barangay councilor yields P340k shabu in Tagbilaran bust











Police intelligence officers on Tuesday night arrested a 27-year-old wife of a former village councilman in a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City.

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch led by Captain Gereon Item allegedly seized shabu worth P340,000 from Jomarie Alba during the operation along JA Clarin in Barangay Dampas.

Alba is the wife of former mediaman and barangay councilor collared Roberto “Batchoy” Alba, 67, who was also earlier arrested for drug charges.

Authorities said a poseur-buyer bought P125,000 worth of shabu from Alba during the staged drug transaction, resulting in her immediate arrest.

Upon arrest, police allegedly confiscated from Alba 50 more grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P340,000.

Alba was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against her.

She will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Roberto was arrested in February also for the same charges but was released after entering into a plea bargaining agreement.