121 Ubay hospital employees test negative for COVID-19

11 hours ago
The first batch of employees of the Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital (DEDVMH) in Ubay who were tested for COVID-19 yielded negative results, an official said Wednesday.

 

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19 related matters, 121 personnel of the health facility tested negative in polymerase chain reaction tests.

Meanwhile, test results of over 200 more employees are being awaited.

The testing was conducted starting Saturday last week.

“Ato ning gihimo para masiguro na walay mga problema walay nagpositibo ug kung dunay nagpositibo sayo siya ma isolate, sayo ma pick out para mawala na ang kabalaka sa mga katawhan,” he said.

The massive testing at the hospital was done after some of the province’s new COVID-19 cases were traced to have either been admitted or having had consultation at the DEDVMH.

Release of results of COVID-19 testing in Bohol has been hastened in the previous days after the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital last week opened the province’s first molecular laboratory.

 

The province previously relayed on Cebu for COVID-19 testing, leading to the delayed release of test results. (A. Doydora)

