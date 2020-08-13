Bohol records 7 new COVID-19 recoveries











Seven individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Bohol in two days, an official said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, they were cleared after testing negative in a polymerase chain reaction test which has been considered as the “gold standard” in COVID-19 testing.

Three recoveries were recorded on Tuesday including a family of three locally stranded individuals in Lila who travelled from Cebu.

On Wednesday, three recoveries were recorded including a business couple, their driver and a resident of Talibon.

Bohol in total has recorded 82 recoveries.

Meanwhile, there are 22 active cases in the province. Most of these are local transmissions.

Of the active local transmission cases, four are from Bien Unido, one from Dauis, one from Ubay and tw from San Miguel.

“Nagpabilin silang positibo og gibutang sila sa usa ka quarantine or isolation center para dilli na sila makasalamuha sa uban na taw,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remain at five. (A. Doydora)