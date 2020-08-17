Talibon man with no travel history dies of COVID; island on lockdown

A resident of an Island of Guindacpan in Talibon who had no recent travel history has died of COVID-19, prompting authorities to place the entire island on lockdown, Gov. Art Yap said on Monday morning.

 

According to Yap, the patient was admitted starting August 12 at the Garcia Memorial Provincial Hospital in Talibon and died on August 16, 2020 due to cardiac arrest secondary to cardiac problem and diabetes mellitus.

The person was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 through polymerase chain reaction test done by the Vicente Sotto Molecular Laboratory in Cebu. Results of the test were released Monday.

“Walay travel history ang pasyente, dili LSI o OFW ug dili usab close contact sa nagpositibo sa COVID-19,” Yap said.

According to Yap, Mayor Janeth Garcia has ordered the lockdown of the entire island.

“Nagsugod na usab ang contact tracing pinaagi sa DOH, PHO ug RHU-Talibon,” he said.

There are now five COVID-19 deaths in the province.

 

Meanwhile, while the total number of local transmission cases continue to rise with over ten cases in just a span of two weeks.

