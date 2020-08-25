1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting-arson incident in Valencia

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting-arson incident in Valencia

Photo: via Gerry Cajes/DYRD

A woman was shot dead while her sister was injured after their house in Valencia was burned down by still unidentified suspects in the wee hours of Monday.

Valencia Police Station chief Captain Sam Dacullo said that Susan Arbon, 55, and Elena Arbon, 58, were shot at by the two gunmen after they ran out of their house in Barangay Banderahan which was intentionally burned down by the suspects.

 

“Mga 1 kapin dihay nabantayan nila na naay mga taw sa ilang gawas mao toy hinungdan na nakamaton sila na gisunog ilang panimalay mao tong ninggawas ang duha mao toy hinungdan na gipusil sila paggawas,” said Dacullo.

Susan who sustained a minor injury was able to flee but Elena was gunned down right outside their house.

According to Dacullo, the house which was made of light materials was razed by the fire.

Investigations were still ongoing but Dacullo noted that the shooting and arson incident may have been due to a land dispute.

“Amo pa ning lantawan kay daghan man gipang filan og kaso anang mga tawhana tungod aning sa yuta,” he said.

 

Susan meanwhile was unable to identify the suspects as the area was dimly lit. (R. Tutas)

