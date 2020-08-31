Bohol med groups issue stand on use of Hydroxychloroquine











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Two groups of medical practitioners issued yesterday their stand on the use of Hydroxychloroquine amid conflicting views on the use of this medicine as a cure or prevention of Covid 19.

Dr. Jefferson Ong and Dr. Kazan Baluyot, president of the Bohol Medical Society and the Philippine College of Physicians (Bohol Chapter), respectively, issued a joint statement to manifest the stand of their groups amidst claims on the use of the medicine which is likewise even widely used in the United States and other parts of the world.

The statement of the groups said

“Hydroxychloroquine is a derivative of the drug chloroquine, which is a well-known medicine against malaria, a mosquito-borne illness common in the tropical regions of the world. It has been in use for many decades, and it has also been known to help treat Rheumatoid Arthritis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). It is however also known to sometimes cause various adverse effects including disorders of the bone marrow, heart rhythm abnormalities, heart muscle damage, vertigo, irreversible eye disorders, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, severe allergic

reactions, muscle disorders, nerve function abnormalities, tremor, seizure, and psychiatric disorders.”

The joint statement continued to say that “recent studies on the use of these drugs against =CoViD-19 have not shown consistently positive results and its effectiveness against the disease has not been properly demonstrated in clinical trials.”

The doctors groups likewise said the “US FDA revoked the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in June 15, 2020 due to the cardiac risks related to its use and the lack of clinical evidence of its efficacy against CoViD-19. EUA allows the use of a drug or procedure outside of its recognized and established indications in cases of health emergencies.”

While it is tempting to think that an inexpensive and readily available drug such as hydroxychloroquine can be used to fight CoViD-19 either as a cure or a prevention, such is not supported by enough studies to warrant the approval or promotion by the majority of the medical practitioners, the physicians said.

The twin medical group said it will “discourage the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine as a treatment to cure or prevent CoViD-19 currently.”

However, the doctors said their official statement can be withdrawn should clinical trials give evidence to the contrary, that is acceptable risk in the face of evident and clear clinical benefits.

