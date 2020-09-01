Virus-hit Bien Unido island records more COVID-19 recoveries











The number of active COVID-19 cases in the island village of Malingin in Bien Unido which has earlier been deemed a virus hotspot has dropped after several recoveries were recorded early in the week.

Bien Unido Mayor Rene Borenaga on Tuesday said that there are 11 active COVID-19 cases in the village, down from 19 in the previous week.

“Naa nay mga recovery, ang positive as of now 11 na kabuok. Ugma mo adto na pud ang municipal health officer aron e-swab test tong 11 na nahibilin,” Borenaga said.

According to Borenaga, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and “Bantay-Dagat” personnel are tightly monitoring waters off the town particularly Malingin which remained under lockdown.

Malingin is near Metro Cebu which has been considered as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region but Borenaga was confident that the spread of the virus in the island village was not caused by illegal entry of locally stranded individuals (LSI) from the neighboring metropolitan area.

“Ang Bien Unido naa miy tulo ka crew sa Bantay Dagat, naa miy Coast Guard, naa ang PNP. Gi bantayan g’yud ang among dagat, di g’yud pud ko mo tuo na gikan na siya og Cebu,” she said.

All of the 11 remaining active COVID-19 cases in the village were community transmitted as none of them had travel history.

Borenaga said that residents of the barangay have started to comply with safety and health protocols which has helped contain the spread of the virus.

The village has required the use of a non-transferable home quarantine pass, which only allows one designated person to go out of the house for acquiring essential goods.

The mayor thanked those who have sent relief goods including religious and non-governmental organizations to help residents of the virus-hit village.

“Pasalamat nalang g’yud pud ko sa amoang sa among mga katawhan dinhi sa Bien Unido kay daghan pud sila og gipang donate hasta ang mga religious organization sama sa Knights of Columbus naningkamot pud sila na makahatag og mga hibanag, naa pud ang Tzu Chi foundation na nanghatag og bugas,” she said.

Meanwhile, the town continues to accept the entry of LSIs.

This week, some 200 LSIs who were transported from Cebu to Bohol on board PCG vessels arrived in Bien Unido. (R. Tutas)