Woman falls in Dauis drug bust; prime target escapes











A female alleged drug dealer was arrested by police but her live-in partner who was the operatives’ target was able to evade apprehension during a buy-bust operation in Dauis town on Tuesday night.

Anti-narcotics police operatives of the Dauis Police Station collared Vanessa Climaco, 25, near her residence in Barangay Poblacion, Dauis for allegedly selling shabu.

However, the operation’s target Rey Celedio, who was previously convicted of a drug charge, was able to flee during the staged drug transaction.

The operation was set after Celedio was allegedly spotted selling shabu in the village.

In a report, police said Climaco sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer but Celedio noticed that they were subjected to a sting operation and was able to flee.

Climaco was detained at the Dauis Police Station lock-up jail while Celedio remained at large.

Both will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)