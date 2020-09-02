Woman falls in Dauis drug bust; prime target escapes

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Woman falls in Dauis drug bust; prime target escapes

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A female alleged drug dealer was arrested by police but her live-in partner who was the operatives’ target was able to evade apprehension during a buy-bust operation in Dauis town on Tuesday night.

Anti-narcotics police operatives of the Dauis Police Station collared Vanessa Climaco, 25, near her residence in Barangay Poblacion, Dauis for allegedly selling shabu.

However, the operation’s target Rey Celedio, who was previously convicted of a drug charge, was able to flee during the staged drug transaction.

The operation was set after Celedio was allegedly spotted selling shabu in the village.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In a report, police said Climaco sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer but Celedio noticed that they were subjected to a sting operation and was able to flee.

 

Climaco was detained at the Dauis Police Station lock-up jail while Celedio remained at large.

Both will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Army pulled out from Bien Unido island after fatal shooting of resident

Philippine Army (PA) soldiers deployed in the island village of Malingin in Bien Unido which has been deemed a COVID-19…

Retired cop shot dead in Panglao

A retired policeman was shot dead in by still unidentified gunmen on Friday morning in Panglao town.   The fatality,…

Jagna vice mayor included in P2M damage suit filed by patient whose heart stopped during surgery

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Jagna Vice Mayor Theodore Abrenilla, who is…

HVT yields P3.7 million shabu in Dauis bust

Police intelligence officers on Wednesday morning seized shabu worth P3.7 million in from a high-value drug target during a drug…

Wife of ex-barangay councilor yields P340k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

Police intelligence officers on Tuesday night arrested a 27-year-old wife of a former village councilman in a buy-bust operation in…

Man found dead with gunshot wound to head

A lifeless man with a gunshot wound in the head was found roadside in Buenavista on Monday morning, police said.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply