Man, 67, dies after rammed by truck in Dauis

A 67-year-old man died after he was accidentally rammed by a delivery truck along a national road in Dauis town at midday on Wednesday.

The fatality, identified as Felix Magallanes, was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said Staff Sgt. Alvin Lopoy of the Dauis Police Station.

According to Lopoy, Magallanes was riding a bicycle when the truck hit him from behind causing him to crash.

Magallanes hit his head on the ground leading to his death.

Personnel of the Dauis Emergency Response Unit was deployed to the area and rushed Magallanes to a hospital in Tagbilaran City but he had succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the delivery truck, Potenciano Bersaon, Jr., was placed under police custody after the incident.

He was released on the same day after he and the victim’s family reached an amicable settlement. (A. Doydora)

