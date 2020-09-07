7,185 sacks of rice purchased for tourism workers, only 50 distributed

Topic |  
September 7, 2020
September 7, 2020

7,185 sacks of rice purchased for tourism workers, only 50 distributed

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Tourism industry workers are wondering why a huge rice procurement intended for them has not been given until today.

This development surfaced after the National Food Authority confirmed that the provincial government purchased P8.9 million of rice intended as “rice assistance for the workforce affiliated with the tourism industry.”

NFA Bohol Manager Ma. Fe Evasco said the purchase covers 7,185 sacks of rice.

In the voucher issued, the Capitol stated the rice procurement was intended for the tourism workers in the province “affected by the economic downturn brought about by the Covid 19.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Capitol rice purchase totals  P8,981,250.

However, during a check with the NFA last Friday, Manager Evasco said only 50 bags of rice has been withdrawn, out of the 7,185.

Tourism industry workers questioned on the non-release of this rice procurement while they have not received any assistance from the Capitol.

Only recently, the tourism work force broke their silence on why the sector was not given any assistance despite contributing a big portion on the money circulation coming from the various tourism business establishments.

JojoBaritua, director of the Bohol Confederation of Tourist Transport Service Providers and president of the Bohol Airport Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative expressed disgust on why government has forgotten the industry that is providing much to Bohol’s economy.

In a recent radio survey, Baritua categorically said there was “no assistance coming from the government after six months of zero income since the tourism industry is totally down.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man shot by in-law over land dispute in Duero

A man ended up in a hospital after he was shot by his brother-in-law amid an altercation believed to have…

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting-arson incident in Valencia

A woman was shot dead while her sister was injured after their house in Valencia was burned down by still…

Aris praises DA for pushing Bohol’s agri modernization

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. REP. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of the 2nd…

Capitol’s calibrated response: economy vs health

WE HAVE NOT ASKED NOR HAVE A PASS to the inner labyrinths of the minds of Governor Art Yap and…

4-year-old boy hurt in shooting incident in Pitogo

A four-year-old boy landed in the hospital after he was shot by a still unidentified gunman in Pres. Carlos P.…

Identify areas with poor internet connectivity, Yap asks DICT

As e-learning trend overtakes the decade-old struggle for adequate internet connection, provinces now face the challenge to make this school…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply