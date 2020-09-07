7,185 sacks of rice purchased for tourism workers, only 50 distributed











Tourism industry workers are wondering why a huge rice procurement intended for them has not been given until today.

This development surfaced after the National Food Authority confirmed that the provincial government purchased P8.9 million of rice intended as “rice assistance for the workforce affiliated with the tourism industry.”

NFA Bohol Manager Ma. Fe Evasco said the purchase covers 7,185 sacks of rice.

In the voucher issued, the Capitol stated the rice procurement was intended for the tourism workers in the province “affected by the economic downturn brought about by the Covid 19.”

The Capitol rice purchase totals P8,981,250.

However, during a check with the NFA last Friday, Manager Evasco said only 50 bags of rice has been withdrawn, out of the 7,185.

Tourism industry workers questioned on the non-release of this rice procurement while they have not received any assistance from the Capitol.

Only recently, the tourism work force broke their silence on why the sector was not given any assistance despite contributing a big portion on the money circulation coming from the various tourism business establishments.

JojoBaritua, director of the Bohol Confederation of Tourist Transport Service Providers and president of the Bohol Airport Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative expressed disgust on why government has forgotten the industry that is providing much to Bohol’s economy.

In a recent radio survey, Baritua categorically said there was “no assistance coming from the government after six months of zero income since the tourism industry is totally down.