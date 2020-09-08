Ex-seaman nabbed for drugs in Dauis

Ex-seaman nabbed for drugs in Dauis

A former seaman was arrested by anti-narcotics police operatives for sale of illegal drugs in Dauis town on Monday night.

The Dauis police Drug Enforcement Unit collared Roel Lubiano, 51, after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover agent during a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Totolan.

Operatives seized from Lubaino several packets of shabu which were estimated to be worth P1,700.

Authorities said the operation was set in motion after Lubiano was spotted by authorities as he was peddling drugs in the village.

Lubiano was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him.

He will be charged for violating Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

