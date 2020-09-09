DOH 7 sends 15-strong medical team to aid Bohol’s COVID efforts

The Department of Health (DOH) has deployed 15 health workers to augment Bohol’s medical teams tasked to handle the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related matters, said that the DOH 7 assigned 10 nurses and five medical technologists at the Provincial Health Office and health offices at the municipal level.

The health workers were tasked to conduct swab testing and assist in contact-tracing efforts.

“Kini sila mo tabang sa pagpahiluna sa operation center sa Bohol, dugang manpower pud sa atong contact tracing,” Lopez said.

Lopez, who is also Bohol’s assistant provincial health officer, thanked the DOH for sending the 15-man team as the province continued to beef up its COVID-19 response.

“Gi-welcome kaayo ni aron makatabang dugang pagpalig-on sa atong COVID-19 efforts sa lalawigang Bol-anon,” he added. (A. Doydora)

