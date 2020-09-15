Man wanted for homicide try falls in Inabanga











Joint operatives of the Inabanga Police Station, the 702nd Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) arrested a man with a pending warrant for attempted homicide in Barangay Lutao in the municipality of Inabanga.

The suspect was identified by police as Dennis T. Justol, 38 years old, single, who also resides in Lutao, Inabanga.

The leader of the arresting team, Police Capt. Joseph L. Aquino, said the suspect was issued an arrest warrant by Judge Mildred Maglajos, presiding judge of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) in Buenavista and Inabanga.

Justol is presently detained at the Inabanga Police Station with a recommended bail bond of P36,000 for his temporary liberty. (KB with reports from Cel Remolador, dyRD Balita)