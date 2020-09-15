Man wanted for homicide try falls in Inabanga

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Man wanted for homicide try falls in Inabanga

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Joint operatives of the Inabanga Police Station, the 702nd Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) arrested a man with a pending warrant for attempted homicide in Barangay Lutao in the municipality of Inabanga.

The suspect was identified by police as Dennis T. Justol, 38 years old, single, who also resides in Lutao, Inabanga.

The leader of the arresting team, Police Capt. Joseph L. Aquino, said the suspect was issued an arrest warrant by Judge Mildred Maglajos, presiding judge of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) in Buenavista and Inabanga.

Justol is presently detained at the Inabanga Police Station with a recommended bail bond of P36,000 for his temporary liberty. (KB with reports from Cel Remolador, dyRD Balita)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Ex-seaman nabbed for drugs in Dauis

A former seaman was arrested by anti-narcotics police operatives for sale of illegal drugs in Dauis town on Monday night.…

Tourist van driver shot dead in Carmen

A tourist van driver wash shot dead by a still unidentified gunman who was with four other men along a…

Barangay captain, 9 others nabbed for illegal cockfighting in Maribijoc

A barangay captain and nine others were arrested for illegal cockfighting inside a farm in Marijoboc town on Sunday afternoon.…

Marijuana seized in small plantation in Dagohoy

Police on Monday seized marijuana plants that were grown amid bushes in a secluded government-owned lot in Dagohoy town. Operatives…

Drugs seized in Dauis PNP jail raid

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives seized packets of shabu during a raid at the lock-up jail of…

31-year-old man nabbed for rape in Loboc

Police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman in a heavily vegetated and secluded area in Loboc. The…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply