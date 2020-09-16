Newly freed man nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust











A man recently released from jail after being acquitted of drug charges was again nabbed by police operatives following a buy-bust operation in Poblacion 1, Tagbilaran City on Wednesday.

The drug sting operation was set in motion by operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) noontime Wednesday against one Martin Lamban alias “Tango”, 35 years old, a resident of Antipolo St., Barangay Dampas, this city, after receiving reports that the suspect, who was already jailed for illegal drug charges but was released after being acquitted, was again back into the illegal activity.

Shortly before his arrest, the PDEU operatives were able to monitor Lamban selling the illegal substance in Poblacion 1.

One of the operatives acted as poseur buyer and succeeded in buying shabu from the suspect worth P65,000. However, after the drug transaction was consummated, Lamban sensed the presence of the other police operatives, and tried to evade arrest leading to a brief pursuit and the arrest of said suspect.

Police said the sachet containing shabu that was purchased during the buy-bust operation weighs around 25-grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P170,000.

The suspect denied the allegation that the police poseur-buyer purchased the illegal substance from him.

As of this report, police are preparing to file charges against Lamban for violation of Sec. 5, Art. II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The sting operation was under the direction of Police Capt. Gereon Itim of the PDEU and was witnessed by members of the media and barangay officials of Poblacion 1, this city. (KB, WM)