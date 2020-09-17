San Miguel mayor self-isolates after possible COVID exposure











San Miguel town Mayor Virgilio Mendez is self-isolating at his home and has voluntarily submitted for a PCR swab testing and currently awaits laboratory results.

In an exclusive interview with dyRD Balita Thursday morning, Mayor Mendez said he is voluntarily on self-quarantine after learning that a woman whom he came into close contact with a few days ago has also been traced to have been exposed with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor however said he is not experiencing any form of sickness and does not have any of the known COVID-19 symptoms, but out of precaution, the mayor already underwent PCR testing.

The mayor’s security escort is also on a self-imposed quarantine and has also undergone PCR test.

Mayor Mendez added that swab samples were also taken from 30 other residents of San Miguel town, most of whom were contact-traced and had certain levels of exposure to COVID-19 positive cases.

According to Mendez, the woman from their town who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently being treated in the town’s isolation facility. However, the mayor is worried the woman may have exposed several other people to the disease as she is a businesswoman who recently attended several activities and gatherings not only in their town but also in the neighboring municipality of Talibon.

Mayor Mendez bared some of those who came into close contact with the said COVID-19 patient are reportedly experiencing symptoms of the disease. (KB, RT)