SAP beneficiary, female companion nabbed for drugs in Dauis

A beneficiary of the government’s COVID-19 cash aid and his female cohort in the drug trade were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Dauis town on Monday afternoon.

Operatives of the Dauis police’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared Susano Lopos, 51, and Estrilita Dagle, 38, both residents of Totolan, Dauis during the sting operation in the nearby village of Songculan.

The anti-narcotics agents allegedly seized from the duo four grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P27,200.

According to authorities, Lopos was spotted selling shabu in the village prompting the Dauis police led by Lt. Bonifacio Tanola to set up the operation.

Lopos and Dagle then allegedly transacted with a police poseur-buyer and sold shabu worth P500 leading to their immediate arrest.

The duo was placed under police custody.

Lopos will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs while Dagle will only be slapped with a possession charge. (wm)

