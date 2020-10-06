Woman, live-in partner recently released from jail yield shabu in Tagbilaran buy-bust











At least P34,000 worth of shabu was seized from a woman and her live-in partner who were both arrested by police during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City on Monday afternoon.

The suspects were identified as one Lorna Casidsid, 35 years old, a native of Danao, Bohol but presently residing in Sitio Lanao, Dao, Tagbilaran City, and her live-in partner Rollen Fronda, 25 years old, a resident of Purok 7, Mariveles, Dauis town, and who was recently released from jail following a plea bargaining agreement on drug charges.

Joint operatives of the PDEA-Bohol, PNP Drug Enforcement Units (DEU) of Tagbilaran City and Region 7 set an entrapment operation against Lorna Casidsid after surveillance confirmed the suspect was selling shabu in Purok 4, Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City.

An undercover agent pretended to purchase P500 worth of shabu from Casidsid. During the drug transaction however, it was Casidsid’s live-in partner Rollen Fronda who handed the small cellophane sachet to the poseur-buyer.

When the drug sale was consummated, both suspects were immediately arrested by back-up operatives who were observing the transaction unfold nearby.

One of the policemen who bodily-searched Lorna confiscated another eight (8) small cellophane sachets believed to be containing shabu, with an estimated street value of P34,000.

PDEA-Bohol Agent-in-Charge Joseph Theodore Atila said Casidsid admitted that the shabu belonged to her.

Both suspects are now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station while the arresting police officers are preparing to file charges for violation of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Anti-Illegal Drugs Act, against Casidsid, while her cohort and live-in partner Fronda will be charged for violation of Sec. 5 of the same law. (WM, JL)