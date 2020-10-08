6 Bohol health workers infected with COVID-19











Six health workers in the province have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official confirmed.

Assistant provincial health officer Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-agency Task Force (BIATF), on Thursday announced that the number of COVID-infected medical frontliners in the province increased to six from five after an employee of the Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon tested positive for the disease this week.

According to Lopez, all of the medical frontliners were in stable condition and were not in need of hospitalization.

They were instead confined in their respective hometowns’ isolation centers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are all in good condition walay niusa niining atong mga aktibo na kaso nga manginanghlan og hospitalization,” said Lopez.

Lopez said the other COVID-stricken health workers are from Tagbilaran City, San Isidro and Tubigon. Two others are employees of the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

The health official thanked the frontliners for their service.

“Our salute to our brave men and women, our healthcare workers kay inyong gipakita ang inyong pag serbisyo,” he said.

The six health workers are among the 74 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Meanwhile, the 38 other cases were labeled as community transmissions and 36 were locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipino workers and Authorized Persons Outside Residence. (A. Doydora)