High-value target eludes arrest, 2 fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

A man deemed a “high-value” drug target eluded arrest during a sting operation in Tagbilaran City on Friday night but police were able to arrest two of his alleged cohorts in the drug trade.

In a report, authorities said anti-narcotics operatives seized shabu worth P102,000 from the trio but their target, Orlando Labadan, 45, of Barangay Taloto, was able to flee during the operation in the said village.

The composite team comprised of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Drug Enforcement Unit and Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit also collared two of Labadan’s alleged cohorts in the drug trade Rey Francis Aray, 30, and Jimson Caumeran, 48, both residents of Barangay Taloto.

Camueran has been identified as a drug offender who was earlier released through a plea bargaining agreement and a beneficiary of the Social Amelioration Program or SAP, the government’s COVID-19 relief aid.

Aray and Caumeran were detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail.

The nabbed duo and Labadan who remained at large will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (ad)

