No probe results yet on Montero’s alleged health protocol violation —Bohol PNP

Topic |  
49 mins ago
49 mins ago

No probe results yet on Montero’s alleged health protocol violation —Bohol PNP

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Gov. Art Yap with Panglao Mayor Leonoila Montero | File Photo: Panglao LGU

Investigations on the alleged health protocol violations of Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero have yet to yield results, a police official said Friday.

Montero has been accused of failing to quarantine herself after arriving in the province from Cebu and travelling to the neighboring province and back to Bohol without clearances from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF).

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) operations chief Major Norman Nuez, in a Zoom press briefing also joined by Gov. Art Yap, said the investigation is still ongoing with the chief of the Panglao Police Station leading the probe.

“Our provincial director has directed yung chief of police of Panglao to conduct investigation and to submit a report, once complied by the concerned chief of police we will submit the copy to you,” Nuez said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, Yap said that it has to be BPPO director Col. Joselito Clarito who will lead the investigation.

“He has to be the one to conduct the investigation, it has to be Colonel Clarito,” the governor added.

According to Yap, he is relying on the BPPO to oversee the probe as he is only waiting for their report.

The investigation of the alleged violation falls under the responsibilities of the BIATF’s security cluster.

“It is the job of the PNP to investigate such issues and to submit their findings and recommendations to the governor,” he said.

Montero’s violation has led to the self-quarantine of high-ranking officials including Yap himself, Vice Governor Rene Relampagos and First District Rep. Edgar Chatto.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The mayor interacted with the officials during the soft opening of Modala Resort on September 18, three days after her arrival from Cebu.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Quarantine for the officials ended after Montero yielded a negative PCR test result.

Those entering the island are supposed to undergo a 14-day quarantine, or a five-day quarantine if their PCR test yields a negative result. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 nabbed in separate buy-bust ops in Buenavista, Sagbayan

Two “surrenderees” of the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign “Oplan Tokhang” were arrested in separate entrapment operations conducted by police in…

NPA leader surrenders in Ubay town

Another ranking member of the rebel communist-terror group operating in the northern towns of Bohol has voluntarily surrendered to the…

Woman, live-in partner recently released from jail yield shabu in Tagbilaran buy-bust

At least P34,000 worth of shabu was seized from a woman and her live-in partner who were both arrested by…

SAP beneficiary, female companion nabbed for drugs in Dauis

A beneficiary of the government’s COVID-19 cash aid and his female cohort in the drug trade were arrested in a…

Crimes incidents in Bohol down by 22% in first 9 months

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Total crime incidents in Bohol from January…

P3.2M shabu seized in three Tagbilaran drug busts

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The proliferation of drugs in the city…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply