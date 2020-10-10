No probe results yet on Montero’s alleged health protocol violation —Bohol PNP











Gov. Art Yap with Panglao Mayor Leonoila Montero | File Photo: Panglao LGU

Investigations on the alleged health protocol violations of Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero have yet to yield results, a police official said Friday.

Montero has been accused of failing to quarantine herself after arriving in the province from Cebu and travelling to the neighboring province and back to Bohol without clearances from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF).

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) operations chief Major Norman Nuez, in a Zoom press briefing also joined by Gov. Art Yap, said the investigation is still ongoing with the chief of the Panglao Police Station leading the probe.

“Our provincial director has directed yung chief of police of Panglao to conduct investigation and to submit a report, once complied by the concerned chief of police we will submit the copy to you,” Nuez said.

However, Yap said that it has to be BPPO director Col. Joselito Clarito who will lead the investigation.

“He has to be the one to conduct the investigation, it has to be Colonel Clarito,” the governor added.

According to Yap, he is relying on the BPPO to oversee the probe as he is only waiting for their report.

The investigation of the alleged violation falls under the responsibilities of the BIATF’s security cluster.

“It is the job of the PNP to investigate such issues and to submit their findings and recommendations to the governor,” he said.

Montero’s violation has led to the self-quarantine of high-ranking officials including Yap himself, Vice Governor Rene Relampagos and First District Rep. Edgar Chatto.

The mayor interacted with the officials during the soft opening of Modala Resort on September 18, three days after her arrival from Cebu.

Quarantine for the officials ended after Montero yielded a negative PCR test result.

Those entering the island are supposed to undergo a 14-day quarantine, or a five-day quarantine if their PCR test yields a negative result. (A. Doydora)