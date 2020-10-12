Tagbilaran named PH’s most business friendly city











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The city of Tagbilaran is awarded “Most Business Friendly City 2020” in the country under category three as chosen by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

From the eight finalists nationwide, Tagbilaran City was proclaimed winner due to its swift and active response in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message, City Mayor John Geesnell Yap thanked PCCI, individuals and entities that made the feat possible.

“The strengthening of health protocols to increase consumer confidence, the rapid impact assessment done by Step-Up strategy advisor and lead researcher Michael Canares, the response and recovery plan which was assisted by USAID’s SURGE Project led by Maam Linda Paredes, the relevant ordinances passed by the 14th Sangguniang Panlungsod led by Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, and our empowered partnership with the business/private sector, efforts of our department heads and employees, have all contributed to our achievement,” the mayor said.

The mayor emphasized further, “the collaborative efforts, plus our engagement with the business community thru the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) have made this achievement possible.”

He thanked “the entire workforce of the City Government and Almighty God for His constant guidance and protection.”

The youthful mayor said the award is a manifestation of the “trust and support of all Tagbilaranons.”

