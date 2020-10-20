Man wanted for rape-slay of Calape woman falls in Pilar

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Man wanted for rape-slay of Calape woman falls in Pilar

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police have arrested the third and last wanted suspect in the rape and killing of a 37-year-old woman in Calape in April this year.

According to Staff Sgt. Francisco Amila, Jr. of the Pilar Police Station, they collared Marlon Rosagaran, 23, in his home in Barangay Poblacion, Pilar on Saturday afternoon.

Operatives bearing a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Jennifer Chavez-Marcos, acting presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in Carmen, apprehended Rosagaran at past 4 p.m. for a rape-homicide case.

Rosagaran along with two previously arrested suspects Randy Tesorio and his brother Danilo Rosogaran, have been accused of raping and then killing Lucina Cuago, 37, of Barangay San Isidro, Calape.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Calape police chief Major Julius Garcia said the case is now considered “solved.”

“Nalipay ang pamilya sa biktima. Although wala pa tay conviction, dako ang chance na ma-convict kay wa man pud silay ikatubag sa ilang counter affidavit,” Garcia said.

Marlon is set to be transferred to the Carmen District Jail.

The arrest of Marlon came after Tesorio and Danilo were arrested in separate drug buy-bust operations in Calape and Pilar, respectively, in May this year.

Tesorio, a relative of the victim, confessed to the crime after his arrest.

He however denied having a hand in the rape and killing of Cuago as he was only with the brothers during the incident but did not participate in the crime.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on Tesorio’s earlier statements, the trio only chanced upon Cuago while she was on her routine morning bike ride when they decided to abduct her and take her to their hideout in Barangay San Isidro.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Nakit-an nila, gikuha nila unya gidala nila didto sa ilang hideout,” said Garcia in an earlier interview, adding that the group was hiding in the village to lay low after carrying out a robbery in Pilar.

It was Danilo and Marlon who allegedly killed and raped the victim while Tesorio was unable to stop them as the brothers were armed and bigger than him.

Tesorio however admitted that he helped in dumping the body and hiding the victim’s bicycle. (Allen Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Barangay councilor shot dead in Ubay

A barangay councilor who has been implicated in a murder case was shot dead by still unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen who…

‘Madam’ drug pusher nabbed in Dauis buy-bust

Another beneficiary of the social amelioration program (SAP) was arrested in a drug buy-bust operation Wednesday in Barangay Totolan, Dauis…

8 nabbed in series of drug buy-bust in Tagbilaran, Dauis

At least P301,600 worth of shabu, weighing around 44.5 grams, were seized by police operatives in a series of four…

High-value target eludes arrest, 2 fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man deemed a “high-value” drug target eluded arrest during a sting operation in Tagbilaran City on Friday night but…

No probe results yet on Montero’s alleged health protocol violation —Bohol PNP

Investigations on the alleged health protocol violations of Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero have yet to yield results, a police official…

2 nabbed in separate buy-bust ops in Buenavista, Sagbayan

Two “surrenderees” of the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign “Oplan Tokhang” were arrested in separate entrapment operations conducted by police in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply