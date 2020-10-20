Man wanted for rape-slay of Calape woman falls in Pilar











Police have arrested the third and last wanted suspect in the rape and killing of a 37-year-old woman in Calape in April this year.

According to Staff Sgt. Francisco Amila, Jr. of the Pilar Police Station, they collared Marlon Rosagaran, 23, in his home in Barangay Poblacion, Pilar on Saturday afternoon.

Operatives bearing a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Jennifer Chavez-Marcos, acting presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in Carmen, apprehended Rosagaran at past 4 p.m. for a rape-homicide case.

Rosagaran along with two previously arrested suspects Randy Tesorio and his brother Danilo Rosogaran, have been accused of raping and then killing Lucina Cuago, 37, of Barangay San Isidro, Calape.

Calape police chief Major Julius Garcia said the case is now considered “solved.”

“Nalipay ang pamilya sa biktima. Although wala pa tay conviction, dako ang chance na ma-convict kay wa man pud silay ikatubag sa ilang counter affidavit,” Garcia said.

Marlon is set to be transferred to the Carmen District Jail.

The arrest of Marlon came after Tesorio and Danilo were arrested in separate drug buy-bust operations in Calape and Pilar, respectively, in May this year.

Tesorio, a relative of the victim, confessed to the crime after his arrest.

He however denied having a hand in the rape and killing of Cuago as he was only with the brothers during the incident but did not participate in the crime.

Based on Tesorio’s earlier statements, the trio only chanced upon Cuago while she was on her routine morning bike ride when they decided to abduct her and take her to their hideout in Barangay San Isidro.

“Nakit-an nila, gikuha nila unya gidala nila didto sa ilang hideout,” said Garcia in an earlier interview, adding that the group was hiding in the village to lay low after carrying out a robbery in Pilar.

It was Danilo and Marlon who allegedly killed and raped the victim while Tesorio was unable to stop them as the brothers were armed and bigger than him.

Tesorio however admitted that he helped in dumping the body and hiding the victim’s bicycle. (Allen Doydora)