Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol drop to 36











The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has plummeted to 36 after several new recoveries were recorded by health authorities, Bohol Inter-agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez said Thursday.

According to Lopez, 19 new recoveries were tallied on Wednesday raising the total number of recoveries to 382.

“Atong gikalipay ang pagkunhod og maayo sa atong mga kaso dinhi sa Bohol. Kagahapon duna tay 55 karon duna na lamang tay 36 ka mga aktibo na kaso sa Bohol,” he said.

On Monday, the number of active cases was at 71.

Lopez said there were only six community transmission cases and 30 locally stranded individual, APOR, and overseas Filipino worker cases left as of Thursday.

The remaining community transmission cases were recorded in Talibon, Dauis, Tubigon, Sagbayan and Inabanga.

All six, with minimal or no symptoms, remained confined in their respective towns’ quarantine facilities.

“Hinuon sa atong pag monitor aning unom ka mga community transmission, maayo ra ang ilang kahimtang, nagpaingon na sa paghuman sa ilang quarantine procedure ug walay mga simtoma na naghatag og kabalaka,” said Lopez.

Meanwhile, the remaining COVID-infected LSIs, APORs and OFWs were also in stable condition.

“Atong gipasalamatan ang atong Labaw na Makagagahum sa pag-abag kanato kanunay sa iyang bendisyon ug dakong parte niini ang pagkabuotan sa mga Bol-anon,” he added. (A. Doydora)