Mauling victim ends up in Tagbilaran jail for punching tanod who helped him

9 hours ago
9 hours ago

A 20-year-old man who was beaten up by several men in Tagbilaran City ended up in jail for a direct assault charge.

In a report, police said Kim Obiedo, 20, a native of Cebu City, was seen being beat up by several men along J. Borja Street on Wednesday night prompting residents to alert barangay authorities.

When the barangay tanod (village wathman) arrived, he saw a bloodied Obiedo alone in the area.

The tanod, identified as Joselito Lumanta, attempted to assist Obiedo but the latter allegedly punched the barangay official in the face.

Lumanta who sustained a bruise in the face then accosted Obiedo and brought him to the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Obiedo who was determined to have been under the influence of alcohol was detained at the police station.

Authorities were set to file a direct assault charge against him. (wm)

