Miss Bohol wins Most Beautiful Face plum, 3 other awards











Pauline Amelinckx during the Miss Universe Philippines’ preliminary interviews

Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx emerged as the clear frontrunner during the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines’ preliminary competition on Friday night after bagging four of nine awards.

Amelinckx was honored with Most Beautiful Face Award and was also accorded the Miss Creamsilk, Miss Downy Sweetheart and Miss Cetaphil Sun awards during the ceremonies held at the Baguio Country Club in Baguio City.

The Filipino-Belgian who traces her roots to Tubigon competed against 45 other beauty queens from various cities and provinces.

They performed in three major segments of the pageant comprising the preliminaries: the respective competitions for national costume, swimsuit, and evening gown.

Earlier, the pageant held preliminary interviews in which Amelinckx also gained praises online for her poise in delivering her answers.

Here’s a complete list of the preliminary round awards and their winners:

Miss Cream Silk – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

Miss Cetaphil Sun – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

Miss MG Philippines – Michele Gumabao, Quezon City

Downy Sweetheart Award – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

Best in National Costume – Lou Dominique Piczon, Mandaue

Miss Photogenic – Tracy Maureen Perez, Cebu City

Most Beautiful Face Award – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

Best in Swimsuit – Rabiya Mateo, Iloilo City

Best in Evening Gown – Maria Ysabella Ysmael, Parañaque

The pageant’s coronation night will be on October 25.