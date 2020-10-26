Barangay councilor dead, 1 other critically hurt in 2-way motor collision in Corella

12 hours ago

A barangay councilor in Clarin died while another man was severely injured after their motorcycles collided head on in Corella town on Saturday morning.

The fatality, identified as Tirso Patigdas, 46, of Barangay Danajao, Clarin, died on the spot while Jemar Janya rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where he continued to be treated for his injuries, said Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Alpas of the Corella Police Station.

According to Alpas, Patigdas who was travelling from Tagbilaran City to Clarin town tried to overtake a group of cyclists in Barangay Anislag when he slammed straight into Janya at the opposite lane.

“Mi-kawat siya gamay dinhi sa pikas lane mao na hinagbo ni niyang usa na gapatungas kay dalhugon mana siyang bahina na,” said Alpas.

Patigdas’ relative told authorities that the diseased victim was rushing to Clarin to attend a barangay session.

Meanwhile, Janya was already able to speak but could not yet properly move parts of his body.

Alpas said that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident.

He also noted that both drivers were wearing helmets during the collision. (A. Doydora)

