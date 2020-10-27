Man wanted for raping minor falls after 22 years in hiding

After 22 years in hiding, a man wanted for raping a minor was arrested in San Miguel town on Friday last week.

Armando Gurang, 44, was collared in his hometown of Barangay San Isidro in San Miguel by operatives of the town’s police force, said Staff Sgt. Empes Romel.

Gurang was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court – Branch 73 in Antipolo City, Rizal and dated February 2, 1998.

According to Romel, Gurang raped a minor while he was working in Metro Manila.

Gurang fled the capitol region after the arrest warrant was issued.

He has been working as a construction worker in Bohol while in hiding, Romel said.

Gurang who remained detained at the lock-up facility of the San Miguel Police Station is supposed to be transported to Antipolo City but local authorities have yet to receive orders on his transfer.

“Ang SOP ani e-adto ni siya pero karong panahon sa pandemya, ani sa ni siya. Huwat pa mi og unsay guidance sa headquarters,” he said. (AD)

