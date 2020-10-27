Welcome parade awaits Amelinckx in hometown











A welcome parade awaits newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 3rd runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol’s representative during the inaugural edition of the pageant, said Mayor William Jao of Tubigon.

“Mag-meeting mi sa tourism execom karon, syempre kung mo uli sa Pauline amo g’yud pud ng e-parade bisag third runner-up siya kay garbo nato na, ug dungog sa atong lalawigang Bol-anon,” Jao said in an interview over station dyRD on Monday.

Amelinckx, a Filipino-Belgian, is a resident of Tubigon where she lives with her family.

The 24-year-old recently captured the hearts of Boholanos after delivering a rousing performance during the pageant held in Baguio City last week.

She was initially deemed among frontrunners of the beauty contest after she bagged four awards in the competition’s preliminary stage.

Amelinckx was honored with Most Beautiful Face Award and was also accorded the Miss Creamsilk, Miss Downy Sweetheart and Miss Cetaphil Sun awards.

Her preliminary interview which went viral online also heaped praises from Boholanos and pageant enthusiasts.

Jao meanwhile expressed pride in Amelinckx’s achievements highlighting how the half Filipina is truly a Boholana.

“Makit-an nako ni siya [Amelinckx], usahay magbuwad pud ni siya’g humay. Buotan kaayo na si Pauline,” he said.

Jao also noted that Amelinckx was once a tourism officer of Tubigon before she became Miss Bohol.

Amelinckx also competed in the Miss Tubigon pageant in which she was named first runner-up. (with RT)