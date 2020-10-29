All 138 close contacts of 14 COVID-infected Sierra B. residents test negative

All persons identified as close contacts of the 14 new positive COVID-19 cases in Sierra Bullones tested negative for the disease, a health official said Wednesday.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, they tested 138 individuals in two days starting Monday and all yielded negative results.

“Ang atoang team naghimo og PCR swabbing sa 115 ka close contacts sa niaging adlaw, unya kagahapon dihay pay dugang na 23 na ato usab giswab, malipayon ako na mo taho ninyo na sa 115 ug 23 ka swabbing, tanan negative,” said Lopez.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sierra Bullones remained at 14 as of Wednesday.

Authorities have placed houses of those who infected with the disease under lockdown.

“Gibantayan ni og maayo sa atong mga tinugyanan sa BHERTZ ug municipal team sa Sierra Bullones,” said Lopez.

Meanwhile, the province has recorded 62 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

Of the 62 active cases, 19 were confirmed to be community transmissions. Fourteen of them were traced to be from Sierra Bullones, three from Tubigon, one from Loay, and one from Sagbayan.

The rest of the active cases were either overseas Filipino workers or ocally stranded individuals. (A. Doydora)

