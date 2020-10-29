Seek help: mental health worker tells parents struggling with child’s lessons











Parents feeling pressure or stress in dealing with their children’s academics amid the pandemic, which has required students to attend classes from home, should reach out to others for help.

This was the advice of Dina Golosino, mental health advocate and an interventionist of the Paghatag og Pagtagad sa Kabililhon sa Kinabuhi (PagPaKaBuhi), a volunteer-run mental health center, after a mother took her own life in Guindulman earlier this week following a dispute with her son regarding his class modules.

“Akong hanyo sa mga ginikanan mo sulti pud siguro to sa atong mga kaila, mga paryente na puydi makatabang nato kay tinuod man g’yud na lisod pud sa utok ang dugay na na-igan nila, o wala maagian para lang matabangan ang mga anak,” Golosino said.

It is understandable for parents to forget some of the things they learned in school or even for them to have not encountered their children’s lessons, she said.

“Dili man tanan ginikanan anaa sa akademiya, ang ilang naandan sa pang adlaw-adlaw na panginabuhi lahi, so bag-o ni [lessons] nila kay dugay na sila mi agi sa ilang pag eskwela labina ng mga mathematics, science,” she addded.

Earlier this week, a woman, a former overseas Filipino worker, was found dead in an apparent suicide inside her home in Guindulman after an argument with her son regarding his school module.

“Nag-away sila sa iyang anak na 11 years old na laki bahin sa module kay paanseron ang bata pero nag sige og laag-laag. Unya ni-attempt og hikog gamit ang bakos pero nabadlong sa iyang anak,” said Staff Sgt. Carlito Gamalo sof the Guindulman Police Station.

The boy left their house following the incident. Upon returning home, he found his mother lifeless inside her room.

“Ga brownout man ang anak mi kuha sa emergency light sa kwarto pag sud niya ingon ag anak sa iyang papa na ‘patay na si mama’,” said Gamalo.

Gamalo noted that it was not the first time that the woman tried to take her own life.

She was reportedly dealing with other personal problems on top of the recent argument with her son.

According to Golosino, difficulties in dealing with a child’s schooling should not lead to severe pressure or stress.

However, she also noted that the woman may have been bothered by other issues which led her suicide.

PagKaBuhi which is based in Baclayon offers free mental health services to residents of the province.

The group also has a weekly program with station dyRD on Thursdays from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (A. Doydora)