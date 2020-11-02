2 fall in All Saints’ Day bust in Corella, Sagbayan











Two separate drug sting operations in the towns of Corella and Sagbayan led to the arrest of a construction worker and a farmer on All Saints’ Day.

First to be arrested on Sunday morning by operatives of the Corella Police Station is a 29-year old construction worker identified as Rico Bacolod, a resident of Barangay Desampardos, Calape.

The entrapment operation was conducted after police operatives were able to monitor the illegal drug peddling activities of Bacolod in Barangay Sambog, Corella.

A policeman acting as poseur-buyer succeeded in transacting with the suspect and was able to purchase P500 worth of shabu. After the exchange of the illegal substance and the marked money transpired, back-up policemen nabbed Bacolod.

According to P/Capt. John Lynbert Yango, chief of the Corella Police Station, another cellophane sachet containing shabu was found in the suspect’s possession, weighing approximately 0.20 gram with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P1,360.

Meanwhile, elements of the Sagbayan Drug Enforcement Unit also arrested on Sunday morning one Domingo Dico, 18-years old farmer and resident of Purok 7, Barangay Calangahan, Sagbayan.

Police Major Bonifacio Lucerna, leader of the buy-bust team, said they had been tracking Dico after a confidential informant reported that the suspect was involved shabu peddling.

A cellophane sachet containing shabu was sold by the suspect to an undercover policeman for P500. After the buy-bust, a body search on the suspect yielded another five (5) cellophane sachets containing the illegal substance with an estimated weight of 0.12 gram and having DDB value of P816.00

In both entrapment operations, barangay officials and representatives of the media and the Department of Justice, witnessed the inventory of items seized from the suspects.

Separate charges for violations of Section 5 and Section 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects by the Corella and Sagbayan police stations. (KB, WM)