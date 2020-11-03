Ex-Army reservist shot dead by suspected NPA rebels in Batuan











A former Philippine Army reservist who was on his way home from attending worship service was shot dead by suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Batuan on Saturday night.

According to Staff Sgt. Daryl Yecyec of the Batuan Police Station, Diosdado Diez, 48, was driving his motorcycle with his 17-year-old niece on board when three gunmen and at least two lookouts who were waiting for him in a secluded area in Barangay Rosariohan shot him repeatedly.

“Gikan siya sa Barangay Rizal, sa ilang simbahan sa Iglesia. Pauli sila, padung sa Batuan town proper. Pag menor, pag liko niya didto siya giatngan,” said Yecyec.

The victim’s niece was unharmed.

Yecyec said they were looking into possible involvement of the NPA behind the attack based on information previously gathered by police intelligence officers, adding that the victim was also a military informant.

“Usa sa gitan-aw namo na anggulo kabahin anang NPA kay matud sa mga taw, ug sa among intel mismo taud taud na pud ni siyang, mura’g open secret, na kuhaunon o e-liquidate sa pikas [NPA]. Daghan ni sila, ang uban nakuha na,” said Yecyec.

However, authorities have yet to determine if the attack was indeed perpetrated by the rebel group as investigators continued their probe on the case.

According to Yecyec, the victim was shot using .45 caliber pistols and sustained two gunshot wounds in the head and one in the chest.

The gunmen who were wearing hoodies and facemasks allegedly tried to get something from the utility box of the victim’s motorcycle but immediately fled when an incoming truck neared.

While the province of Bohol is still considered insurgency-free by authorities, there have been encounters between state forces and the rebel group in the past two years.

The clashes erupted in far-flung villages including barangays in Batuan. (A. Doydora)