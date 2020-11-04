Montero under fire anew for alleged Halloween party in Panglao, violating health protocols











Contributed photo

Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero has once again ignited public ire when photos surfaced on social media showing her attending a Halloween party on Sunday in one of the resorts in Panglao wherein party-goers were apparently violating community quarantine protocols.

This even as charges are being prepared to be filed against Montero for her alleged previous violations of health protocols when she and 16 companions travelled to Cebu City last September 14 and 15 without any travel authority and failing to observe guidelines set by the provincial government to prevent the spread of CoVID-19.

Photos of the mayor with a few of her staff and close friends were posted on the Facebook pages of some of the attendees of the Halloween party.

The party-goers, including Montero, were clearly shown in the photos not wearing face masks and obviously violating the guideline to maintain physical distancing. The photos showed party-goers dancing, kissing and hugging each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the present modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), mass and social gatherings, such as parties and fiesta celebrations, are still prohibited.

The social media posts also revealed the party took place at Amanzara Resort in Tawala, Panglao.

Netizens reacted strongly on the Halloween party amid the growing threat of community transmission of the coronavirus here in Bohol.

Montero, whose strict implementation of checks at the entry and exit points going to and from Panglao, also stirred listeners over Station dyRD to air their criticisms against the mayor over Inyong Alagad on Tuesday morning.

Netizens and radio listeners once again pointed out that Montero is setting a bad example to the public, and that the mayor has become a number one violator of the law instead of being its implementer.

The public is calling for an investigation on the said Halloween party involving Montero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, during the daily press briefing of the Bohol-IATF on Tuesday, Dr. Yul Lopez said a probe is already underway regarding said Halloween party.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Lopez, the BIATF will be looking at possible charges to be filed against those who are found to have violated the law. (KB)