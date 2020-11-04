‘Pusher’ falls in Jagna drug bust

An alleged drug pusher who was a recipient of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP) and a voluntary surrenderee under Oplan Tokhang was collared by operatives of the Jagna Drug Enforcement Unit on Tuesday night in Barangay Can-upao of said town.

The suspect, identified as Benrey Olaer, 40 years old, married and a resident of Purok 6, Can-upao, Jagna, was arrested after selling shabu worth P500 to a police poseur-buyer.

A subsequent body search on the suspect yielded another two (2) cellophane sachets also containing shabu, approximately weighing 2 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P13,600.

Charges for illegal sale and possession of prohibited drugs will be filed by the Jagna Police Station against Olaer. (KB, WM)

