Tubigon appeals to Army to suspend deployment of soldiers amid outbreak in camp

10 hours ago
10 hours ago

The local government unit of Tubigon has appealed to the Philippine Army (PA) to suspend the deployment of soldiers to Camp Lino Chatto in the town for training after a COVID-19 outbreak erupted in the military base.

As of Tuesday, at least 50 soldiers have tested positive for the disease inside the camp.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, Tubigon Mayor William Jao has submitted a letter to the PA hierarchy to suspend the entry of soldiers into the town from various localities.

The PA personnel have been entering the province as authorized persons outside of residence or APORs.

“Gipahunong nato ang dugang pa na pagpadala og mga trainees or schooling Army members. Gidasonan sab nato ni sa probinsya kining hanyo ni mayor Jao,” said Lopez.

All of the COVID-infected solders were asymptomatic and have already been isolated.

“Ang gihimo lang is to place them strictly in a 14-day isolation as part of containment procedures,” he said.

Continued contact tracing and testing have also been launched inside the camp.

It was earlier reported that 10 soldiers in the camp initially tested positive for the disease but more than 40 more were found out to be infected with the disease when contact tracing was done.

