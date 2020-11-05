Woman stabbed in front of daughter by jilted husband in Alicia











A woman was hospitalized after she was allegedly stabbed in front of her daughter by her jilted husband in Alicia town on Tuesday night.

The victim, Maria Tadem, sustained a stab wound in the nape but was already in stable condition, said Senior Master Sgt. Reynaldo Galorio of the Alicia Police Station.

According to Galorio, they immediately arrested suspect Danilo Tadem following the incident inside the victim’s home in Barangay Del Monte at 9 p.m.

Danilo was allegedly drunk when he stabbed Maria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galorio said Danilo may have stabbed his wife in a fit of jealousy. The suspect also wanted to return to their home but he was denied entry by Maria.

The couple had already been separated for two years.

“Selos siguroy hinungdan ani kay buwag naman ni sila. Two years na silang buwa’g, wa pa ka move on,” said Galorio.

Danilo remained under the custody of the Alicia Police Station.

A frustrated parricide charge was filed against him before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Tagbilaran City on Thursday morning. (A. Doydora)