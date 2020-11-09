Provincial Security Force member nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Provincial Security Force member nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A member of the Provincial Security Force was arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City in the wee hours of Monday.

Operatives of the Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit collared 29-year-old Joey “Bodoy” Lorete of Panglao town through a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Booy in the city.

He allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

In a report, police said they confiscated 10 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P68,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Lorete is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up facility.

The suspect who was still wearing his government ID during his apprehension was designated as security personnel at the Governor’s Mansion, authorities said.

He was earlier arrested for a drug charge but was released through a plea deal. (wm)

