Torralba scion returns; to enter politics

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Torralba scion returns; to enter politics

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Atoy Torralba

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A son of former Tagbilaran City Mayor Joe Torralba arrived home to officially signify his decision to join local politics.

“Atoy” Torralba confirmed to the Chronicle yesterday that he has decided to surrender his United States green card in order to run during the 2022 election.

The 44-year old Torralba is a classmate of City Mayor Baba Yap since nursery up to high school at the Bohol Wisdom School and Divine Word College (now Holy Name University).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“I want to do a pay-back to the city,” the young Torralba said who decided to wrap up his 10-year stint as a top notch physical therapist in New Jersey where he handles elite Olympic athletes in gymnastics. He was a chairman of the SangguniangKabataan (SK) in Cogon district, this city, prior leaving to USA.

He arrived last week for a family reunion.

Torralba will fly back to the province before March next year to comply with the one-year minimum residency requirement for one to run in any election.

Reports reached the Chronicle that the balikbayanTorralba met with Mayor Yap yesterday to signify his intention to run as city councilor of Tagbilaran in the 2022 polls.

During a phone interview last night, he denied reports that he is planning to run for vice mayor or mayor in the city.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Aris says ‘many’ mayors allied with Yap asked him to run for governor

Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Saturday claimed that several mayors perceived to be allied with Governor Arthur Yap have…

‘No one is above the law,’ Yap tells Montero

Governor Arthur Yap sternly reminded Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero that “nobody is above the law” on Friday, a day after…

Gov. Yap’s Facebook post sparks public outrage on Panglao mayor probe

Governor Arthur Yap and Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) Director Joselito Clarito came under new criticism on Wednesday over the…

Congress fiasco unites Aris, Edgar under new majority

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The thunderbolt takeover of Marinduque Rep. Lord…

Mayor denies claim he owns Loboc quarry

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Mayor Leon Calipusan rejects the allegation that…

23 Jagna barangay captains plead passage of 2020 town budget

Twenty-three out of 33 barangay (village) chiefs of the municipality of Jagna, crossed party lines and joined hands with the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply