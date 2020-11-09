Torralba scion returns; to enter politics











Atoy Torralba

A son of former Tagbilaran City Mayor Joe Torralba arrived home to officially signify his decision to join local politics.

“Atoy” Torralba confirmed to the Chronicle yesterday that he has decided to surrender his United States green card in order to run during the 2022 election.

The 44-year old Torralba is a classmate of City Mayor Baba Yap since nursery up to high school at the Bohol Wisdom School and Divine Word College (now Holy Name University).

“I want to do a pay-back to the city,” the young Torralba said who decided to wrap up his 10-year stint as a top notch physical therapist in New Jersey where he handles elite Olympic athletes in gymnastics. He was a chairman of the SangguniangKabataan (SK) in Cogon district, this city, prior leaving to USA.

He arrived last week for a family reunion.

Torralba will fly back to the province before March next year to comply with the one-year minimum residency requirement for one to run in any election.

Reports reached the Chronicle that the balikbayanTorralba met with Mayor Yap yesterday to signify his intention to run as city councilor of Tagbilaran in the 2022 polls.

During a phone interview last night, he denied reports that he is planning to run for vice mayor or mayor in the city.

