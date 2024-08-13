PCL prexy Besas is Aris’ running mate

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Tagbilaran city councilor Nick Besas was an unopposed choice of Abante as running mate of reelectionist Gov. Aris Aumentado in the mid-term elections in 2025 as the filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) is set first week of October this year.

Besas, the father of Congresswoman Kristine Alexie Besas Tutor (3rd dist. Bohol), is the incumbent president of the Philippine councilors League (PCL) Bohol chapter and he sits as ex-officio member of the provincial board, the highest policymaking body of Bohol.

Abante has also adopted advocate for good governance Emmanual “Willy” Ramasola as one of the bets for provincial board member for first district. He joined reelectionist Lucille Lagunay and Goldie Herrera, the daughter of Calape Mayor Atty. Julius Caesar Falar Herrera.

Another neophyte is President Carlos P. Garcia Mayor Fernando “Eping” Estavilla, who is now on his last term as mayor, for board member of the second district.

His co-candidates are reelectionists veteran Board Member Atty. Tomas “Tommy” D. Abapo, Jr. and BM Atty. Jamie Aumentado Villamor.

Another rookie is Dionisio Joseph “DJ” V. Balite, son of the late Vice-Gov. Dionisio Victor A. Balite, for board member in 3rd district as agreed by party mates. He’s expected to be with reelectionists BMs Tita V. Baja, Crispinito “Greg” Jala and Natahniel “Atan” O. Binlod.

It was not known, yet, why Dr. Arnold Cagulada was apparently sidelined in the slate. Cagulada, along with then Loboc vice-Mayor Pablio “Bebot” Sumampong did not make it in 2022 elections. Sumampong has already said he won’t run for BM to give way to his fellow Lobocanon Greg Jala.

Abante still kept mum whether to support, or not, the candidacy of then city Mayor Baba Yap, who already made known his intention to run for congressman in first district. If he’ll make true his intention, Yap will be facing his mentor incumbent Cong. Edgar Chatto, who has yet to experience defeat in his political career.

Incumbent Congresswoman Maria Vanessa C. Aumentado (2nd dist) and Congresswoman Tutor (3rd district) are for reelection. Cngw. Aumntado for her second term while Congw. Tutor for her third and last term. (rvo)