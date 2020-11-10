Barangay captain, councilor, 10 others jailed for illegal gambling, health protocol violations

ANDA, Bohol – A barangay captain, a barangay kagawad and ten others were arrested by police here on Sunday for illegal gambling and for violations of health protocols imposed in the province to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concerned residents of Sitio Ilaud, Barangay Badiang, Anda tipped off Anda Police chief P/Lt. Joseph Mandal regarding several individuals who were engaged in a card game popularly known as “tong-its”, most of whom do not wear face masks and are not physically distanced with each other.

The tipsters told police that the illegal card game have been ongoing for several days at a wake in said place. The card games have also attracted other residents and bettors who gather into crowds around the game tables.

Upon receiving the report, Lt. Mandal organized an apprehending team and went to the area. However, the card players, the crowd of bettors and game-watchers managed to flee and elude arrest.

But after the police team left, at around noontime Sunday, the tong-its game resumed which led police to return to said place.

This time, twelve (12) individuals in three (3) tables were caught in the act of playing the illegal card game without observing health protocols which included the Punong Barangay of said village, Fidel Castrodes, and one of his barangay kagawad, Miguel Diez.

Several sets of playing cards and bet money were confiscated from the suspects, according to Lt. Mandal.

Castrodes, Diez and the 10 others who were arrested are presently detained at the lock-up facility of Anda Police Station.

According to Lt. Mandal, the suspects are being charged for illegal gambling and for violations of Provincial Ordinance 2020-022 which prohibits mass gatherings and for their failure to wear face mask and observe social distancing.

On Monday morning, the suspects were brought before the 8th Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) where Presiding Judge Ciriaco Bautista conducted inquest proceedings.

Lt. Mandal said each of the suspects have the option to post bail for their temporary liberty in the amount of P3,500. However, as of Monday, none of the suspects have applied for bail. (KB)

