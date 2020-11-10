Drug ‘pusher’ out on plea bargain arrested anew in Jagna

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Drug ‘pusher’ out on plea bargain arrested anew in Jagna

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

An alleged drug pusher who was recently released from jail after availing of a plea bargaining agreement on charges of illegal possession of firearm was arrested in a buy-bust operation Monday night in Jagna town.

The suspect, identified as Rodel Acero, 40 years old, married, and a resident of Purok 5, Can-upao, Jagna, was arrested by operatives of the Jagna Drug Enforcement Unit after selling shabu worth P500 to a police undercover.

Acero, who was released from jail months ago, is reportedly engaged in illegal drug activities which prompted police operatives to conduct an entrapment operation.

Apart from the pre-marked 500-peso bill that was used in the buy-bust, the apprehending policemen also retrieved from the possession of Acero another two (2) cellophane sachets containing shabu with an estimated weight of 1 gram and a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P6,800.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The operation, led by Jagna Police Station chief P/Major Joseph Berondo, was witnessed by representatives of the Department of Justice, the media and barangay officials of Can-upao, Jagna.Arceo will be charged for violations of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KB, WM)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Pilar man hacks daughter, 3, dead, slashes stepdaughter’s arm off

A three-year-old girl was hacked to death while her 14-year-old stepsister’s arm was severed in a grisly knife attack by…

Barangay captain, councilor, 10 others jailed for illegal gambling, health protocol violations

ANDA, Bohol – A barangay captain, a barangay kagawad and ten others were arrested by police here on Sunday for illegal…

5 drug suspects fall in separate ops in Pilar, Tagbilaran, Baclayon

Three alleged shabu peddlers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by police operatives over the weekend in Tagbilaran City…

Provincial Security Force member nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A member of the Provincial Security Force was arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives for alleged sale of illegal drugs in…

Woman stabbed in front of daughter by jilted husband in Alicia

A woman was hospitalized after she was allegedly stabbed in front of her daughter by her jilted husband in Alicia…

Health protocol case vs. Montero to be filed today

The Provincial Legal Office of Bohol is set to file a complaint against Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero today for the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply