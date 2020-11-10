Drug ‘pusher’ out on plea bargain arrested anew in Jagna











An alleged drug pusher who was recently released from jail after availing of a plea bargaining agreement on charges of illegal possession of firearm was arrested in a buy-bust operation Monday night in Jagna town.

The suspect, identified as Rodel Acero, 40 years old, married, and a resident of Purok 5, Can-upao, Jagna, was arrested by operatives of the Jagna Drug Enforcement Unit after selling shabu worth P500 to a police undercover.

Acero, who was released from jail months ago, is reportedly engaged in illegal drug activities which prompted police operatives to conduct an entrapment operation.

Apart from the pre-marked 500-peso bill that was used in the buy-bust, the apprehending policemen also retrieved from the possession of Acero another two (2) cellophane sachets containing shabu with an estimated weight of 1 gram and a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P6,800.

The operation, led by Jagna Police Station chief P/Major Joseph Berondo, was witnessed by representatives of the Department of Justice, the media and barangay officials of Can-upao, Jagna.Arceo will be charged for violations of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KB, WM)