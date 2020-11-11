Man nabbed for attempted rape in Valencia











A 28-year-old married man was arrested for alleged attempted rape in Valencia town.

The suspect, Alex Taguines, of Barangay La Victoria Valencia was accosted by village watchmen (barangay tanod) in his home on Tuesday morning before he was turned over to the police, said Staff Sgt. Victor Obrero Jr. of the Valencia Police Station.

According to Obrero, Taguines was drunk when he barged into the house of the 23-year-old victim and attempted to rape her while she was asleep at past 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Nisud siya sa kwarto sa biktima, gihikap-hikap niya unya hing kiss. Ingon pud to siya na ‘ayaw saba mare’,” said Obrero.

The victim woke up and was able to run from Taguines.

She then cried for help prompting the suspect to flee.

Obrero said that Taguines was found by village officials at his home at 7 a.m. on the same day.

Taguines who is now under police custody is set to be charged with attempted rape. (A. Doydora)