Provincial Security Force under tight watch after guard nabbed in drug bust











A Capitol security official assured that tight monitoring and screening are in place for members of the Provincial Security Force (PSF) after one of its personnel was arrested for sale of illegal drugs.

Retired police colonel Sancho Bernales, the Capitol’s security consultant, on Tuesday said that all personnel of the PSF undergo drug testing prior to their employment as casual workers of the provincial government.

“Duna tay screening unya pagkatapos kining apliklante kuhaan g’yud na sila og drug test permiro, interviewhon sa among panel diri, unya pakuhaon gyud na sila og national police clearance,” said Bernales.

According to Bernales, the PSF holds monthly meetings and inspection of its ranks while their employment are also renewed each month.

“Og makasud na sila as casual na, so monthly ang renewal ani. Hatagan siya og job order as casual good for one month, obserbaran og unsa iyang actuation ug dili maayo, di na e-renew,” he said.

He however admitted that the PSF does not carry out regular drug testing of its personnel.

Bernales, who was once the director of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, said that he has not received information on the widespread use of illegal drugs in the PSF amid speculation that more members of the security force are involved in the narcotics trade.

On Monday, operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station collared PSF member Lorete of Panglao town during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Booy in the city.

He was allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth P68,000. (RT)